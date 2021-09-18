Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam said he is extremely grateful for the fact that he has scored so many centuries and runs in domestic cricket.

Fawad noted that by performing consistently and breaking so many records at the domestic level along the way, it has helped him thrive in international cricket.

Fawad has scored four Test centuries since December 2020, with the latest one coming in the two-Test series against the West Indies.

Fawad made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out in the series, and ended up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.

“Being a Muslim, you should be thankful to Allah in all circumstances,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “If you take domestic cricket for the last 10 or 11 years, I am in the top 20 in the world.

“I think Allah has given me a lot, I have so many centuries and runs at such a high average in domestic cricket. I have so many records in domestic cricket. I am on second after Hanif Mohammad in most statistics.

“How can I say that the last 10 to 11 years of my life were wasted? Allah has given me so many records during this time and I should be grateful for that.”

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33725 ( 14.3 % ) Babar Azam 167642 ( 71.1 % ) Steve Smith 5504 ( 2.33 % ) Ben Stokes 6817 ( 2.89 % ) Kane Williamson 10625 ( 4.51 % ) Joe Root 523 ( 0.22 % ) Rashid Khan 1461 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 413 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 6490 ( 2.75 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 666 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 515 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1386 ( 0.59 % ) Back

