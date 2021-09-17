Inzamam-ul-Haq: “I give credit to Fawad Alam who plays big knocks once he gets settled”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said he has to give credit to veteran batsman Fawad Alam for making the most of his opportunity after getting recalled to the Test team.
Fawad made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out in the two-Test series against the West Indies, and ended up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.
With his hundred against the men from the Caribbean, Fawad has now scored four Test centuries since December 2020.
“I give credit to Fawad Alam who plays big knocks once he gets settled,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
ALSO CHECK OUT: These 20s and 30s don’t help you, Inzamam tells Pakistan player capable of making bigger scores
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related