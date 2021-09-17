Inzamam-ul-Haq on Fawad Alam: “He takes it to at least three figures which is a very good thing. Other batsmen should also follow suit”
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said he is really impressed with the fact that Fawad Alam converts his starts into triple figure scores.
Fawad has scored four Test centuries since December 2020, with the latest one coming in the two-Test series against the West Indies.
Fawad made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out in the series, and ended up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.
“He takes it to at least three figures which is a very good thing. Other batsmen should also follow suit,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
