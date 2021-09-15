Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir said legendary opener Saeed Anwar was a truly stylish cricketer who played with a lot of flair.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

Happy Birthday Saeed Bhai. One of the most stylish batsman and a great human. Stay blessed. pic.twitter.com/tHm6TT1Fjd — Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) September 6, 2021

“Happy Birthday Saeed Bhai. One of the most stylish [batsmen] and a great human. Stay blessed,” Nazir said on Twitter.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 21269 ( 18.69 % ) Waqar Younis 2167 ( 1.9 % ) Javed Miandad 6928 ( 6.09 % ) Shahid Afridi 32956 ( 28.97 % ) Imran Khan 21829 ( 19.19 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2523 ( 2.22 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1919 ( 1.69 % ) Hanif Mohammad 323 ( 0.28 % ) Younis Khan 4380 ( 3.85 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2011 ( 1.77 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6847 ( 6.02 % ) Saeed Anwar 8131 ( 7.15 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 882 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1608 ( 1.41 % )

