A truly stylish batsman, Imran Nazir on Pakistan player who played with flair

Posted on by
Imran Nazir said Saeed Anwar was a truly stylish batsman

Imran Nazir: “One of the most stylish [batsmen] and a great human”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir said legendary opener Saeed Anwar was a truly stylish cricketer who played with a lot of flair.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

“Happy Birthday Saeed Bhai. One of the most stylish [batsmen] and a great human. Stay blessed,” Nazir said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is a true fighter, Imran Nazir on gutsy and determined Pakistan player

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply