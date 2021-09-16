Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former West Indies batsman Daren Ganga said Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been “exceptional with the ball”.

This comes after Afridi dominated in the recent two-Test series against the West Indies.

The 21-year-old pace sensation took 18 wickets in the series, which included career-best figures of 6-51, at an average of 11.27.

“Pakistan win and level the series, character shown by Babar Azam and his men. West Indies players competed but they were outplayed in the end. An enthralling series comes to a 1-1 end. Shaheen Shah Afridi was exceptional with the ball,” Ganga said on Twitter.

Afridi has been included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup team and is seen as an instrumental player in their hopes of being crowned champions.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on October 24 in Dubai.

