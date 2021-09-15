He is a true fighter, Imran Nazir on gutsy and determined Pakistan player

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir said Fawad Alam is a “true fighter” following his outstanding performance in the Test series against the West Indies.

Fawad has scored four Test centuries since December 2020, with the latest one coming in the two-Test series against the West Indies.

Fawad made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out in the series, and ended up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.

“True fighter Fawad Alam,” Nazir said on Twitter.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33573 ( 14.34 % ) Babar Azam 166441 ( 71.08 % ) Steve Smith 5479 ( 2.34 % ) Ben Stokes 6782 ( 2.9 % ) Kane Williamson 10536 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 487 ( 0.21 % ) Rashid Khan 1449 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 412 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 6459 ( 2.76 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 662 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 509 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1375 ( 0.59 % )

