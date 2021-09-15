He is a true fighter, Imran Nazir on gutsy and determined Pakistan player

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir said Fawad Alam is a “true fighter” following his outstanding performance in the Test series against the West Indies.
Fawad has scored four Test centuries since December 2020, with the latest one coming in the two-Test series against the West Indies.
Fawad made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out in the series, and ended up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.
True fighter @iamfawadalam25
— Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) August 22, 2021
“True fighter Fawad Alam,” Nazir said on Twitter.
