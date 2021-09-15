Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen said Naseem Shah is the fastest bowler in Pakistan.
His praise for the 18-year-old comes after Naseem joined Southern Punjab from Central Punjab for the upcoming domestic season.
Despite not having been picked for Pakistan’s last few Test series, Naseem is still a “gun fast bowler” in the eyes of Tareen.
The teenage sensation is currently representing the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and has taken two wickets in five matches at an average of 66.
“Gun fast bowler. Naseem Shah – Fastest bowler in the country,” Tareen said on Twitter.
