Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen believes veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will be the key to the national team having a successful T20 World Cup campaign.

Hafeez ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

However, his form has cooled significantly since then.

In the T20 series against England, he scored 35 runs in three matches at an average of 11.66.

He followed that up with six runs in the T20 series against the West Indies, where he only batted in one match as the other three were abandoned due to heavy rain.

Hafeez captained the Muzzaffarabad Tigers in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and scored 190 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 110, at an average of 27.14 and a strike-rate of 155.73.

He is currently playing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and has accumulated 179 runs in eight matches, which includes a top score of 70, at an average of 29.83 and a strike-rate of 102.28.

The 40-year-old has also taken five wickets at an average of 22.40.

An in-form Hafeez is the key to a successful T20WC campaign. 🔑=👨‍🏫 pic.twitter.com/HdkTYEyDBy — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) July 31, 2021

“An in-form Hafeez is the key to a successful T20 WC campaign,” Tareen said on Twitter.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He destroys spin bowling, Ali Khan Tareen on fiery Pakistan youngster who’s in the T20 World Cup squad

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 11459 ( 81 % ) India 893 ( 6.31 % ) England 526 ( 3.72 % ) New Zealand 403 ( 2.85 % ) Australia 86 ( 0.61 % ) West Indies 515 ( 3.64 % ) South Africa 60 ( 0.42 % ) Afghanistan 114 ( 0.81 % ) Other (Comment Below) 91 ( 0.64 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 11459 ( 81 % ) India 893 ( 6.31 % ) England 526 ( 3.72 % ) New Zealand 403 ( 2.85 % ) Australia 86 ( 0.61 % ) West Indies 515 ( 3.64 % ) South Africa 60 ( 0.42 % ) Afghanistan 114 ( 0.81 % ) Other (Comment Below) 91 ( 0.64 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related