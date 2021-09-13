Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar heaped praise on legendary South Africa pace demon Dale Steyn, saying he was the “last of the great fast bowlers of my era”.

This comes after Steyn announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Akhtar added that it was “always a treat to watch” to watch Steyn in action as he was a “great athlete”.

Last of the great fast bowlers of my era @DaleSteyn62 bids goodbye to the sport. Always a treat to watch. Great athlete. Good luck for future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/IwFEaCA2jC — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 31, 2021

“Last of the great fast bowlers of my era Dale Steyn bids goodbye to the sport. Always a treat to watch. Great athlete. Good luck for future endeavors,” the Rawalpindi Express said on Twitter.

Steyn finishes his illustrious career as South Africa’s highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 439 wickets in 93 Tests at an average of 22.95.

He also claimed 196 wickets in 125 ODIs at an average of 25.95.

As for his T20 International career, the 38-year-old picked up 64 wickets in 47 games at an average of 18.35.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shining and fabulous, Shoaib Akhtar on two Pakistan players doing everything right

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 2978 ( 32.74 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 108 ( 1.19 % ) Shane Warne 122 ( 1.34 % ) Brian Lara 974 ( 10.71 % ) Ricky Ponting 259 ( 2.85 % ) Viv Richards 647 ( 7.11 % ) Jacques Kallis 215 ( 2.36 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 358 ( 3.94 % ) Wasim Akram 3046 ( 33.49 % ) Glenn McGrath 71 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 318 ( 3.5 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 2978 ( 32.74 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 108 ( 1.19 % ) Shane Warne 122 ( 1.34 % ) Brian Lara 974 ( 10.71 % ) Ricky Ponting 259 ( 2.85 % ) Viv Richards 647 ( 7.11 % ) Jacques Kallis 215 ( 2.36 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 358 ( 3.94 % ) Wasim Akram 3046 ( 33.49 % ) Glenn McGrath 71 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 318 ( 3.5 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related