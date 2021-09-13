Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali said legendary seamer Shoaib Akhtar is the best and most exciting quick bowler of all time.
He added that Akhtar has inspired millions of youngsters to play cricket, including himself.
Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
As for his T20 International career, the 46-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
The Rawalpindi Express still holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.
HBD @shoaib100mph bhai 🎂
To me the best and most exciting fast bowler of all time and one who has inspired millions to take up the game including me.
— Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) August 13, 2021
“HBD Shoaib Akhtar bhai. To me the best and most exciting fast bowler of all time and one who has inspired millions to take up the game including me,” Hasan said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He always intimidated me, Yasir Hameed on Pakistan pace king who could bowl over 160 kph
One thought on “The best and most exciting fast bowler of all time, Hasan Ali on wicked fast Pakistan seamer”
Pingback: Always an inspiration, Akhtar on 150 kph Pakistan reverse swing master - Making Inspiration