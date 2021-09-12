Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed has revealed that legendary pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar always intimidated him to try and go after him.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 46-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

The Rawalpindi Express still holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

Bowler of this pace always intimidated me to go after and time it but leaving is something else 👏 — Yasir Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) September 7, 2021

“Bowler of this pace always intimidated me to go after and time it, but leaving is something else,” Hameed said on Twitter.

