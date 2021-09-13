Always an inspiration, Akhtar on 150 kph Pakistan reverse swing master

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar said iconic fast bowler and reverse swing master Waqar Younis is “always an inspiration”.

Waqar, who recently stepped down as Pakistan’s bowling coach, picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

Thank you Waqar bhai. Hope you're well. Always an inspiration. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 14, 2021

“Thank you Waqar bhai. Hope you’re well. Always an inspiration,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 46-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

The Rawalpindi Express still holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 21213 ( 18.71 % ) Waqar Younis 2164 ( 1.91 % ) Javed Miandad 6906 ( 6.09 % ) Shahid Afridi 32848 ( 28.97 % ) Imran Khan 21758 ( 19.19 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2514 ( 2.22 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1906 ( 1.68 % ) Hanif Mohammad 319 ( 0.28 % ) Younis Khan 4368 ( 3.85 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1998 ( 1.76 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6819 ( 6.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 8100 ( 7.14 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 880 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1603 ( 1.41 % ) Back

