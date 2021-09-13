Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan icon Shoaib Akhtar said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi was shining and batsman Fawad Alam was fabulous in the recent Test series against the West Indies.

Afridi was in lethal form with the ball as he took 18 wickets, which included career-best figures of 6-51, at an average of 11.27.

Fawad, meanwhile, made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out in the two-Test series, and ended up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.

With his hundred against the men from the Caribbean, Fawad has now scored four Test centuries since December 2020.

“What a fabulous victory by Pakistan. This could have been easily 2-0. Shaheen was shining & Fawad was fabulous,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

