Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed believes that opener Sharjeel Khan can boost the top order if he is picked in the national team.
This comes after Sharjeel featured in the T20 series against the West Indies.
Pakistan only batted once in the four matches as three were washed out due to rain.
In the one match they played and won by seven runs, Sharjeel made 20 runs.
I think sharjeel inclusion can boost the top order by his agression with babar or rizwan playing anchorman. Sounds good?
“I think Sharjeel’s inclusion can boost the top order by his aggression with Babar or Rizwan playing anchorman. Sounds good?” Hameed said on Twitter.
Most recently, Sharjeel featured in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he finished as the highest run-scorer with 296 runs in six matches for the Mirpur Royals, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 49.33 and a strike-rate of 190.96.
100% right yasir hameed Sharjeel should open with Fakhar zaman babar come at no 3 and rizwan 4 bcz our middle order has should be strong but don’t want this bcz selfish babar want his position of ranking no 1 he want points that’s way he comes opner. Babar don’t like Sharjeel even he doesn’t want Fakhar zaman open the inning.