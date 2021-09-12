Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed believes that opener Sharjeel Khan can boost the top order if he is picked in the national team.

This comes after Sharjeel featured in the T20 series against the West Indies.

Pakistan only batted once in the four matches as three were washed out due to rain.

In the one match they played and won by seven runs, Sharjeel made 20 runs.

I think sharjeel inclusion can boost the top order by his agression with babar or rizwan playing anchorman. Sounds good? — Yasir Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) July 24, 2021

“I think Sharjeel’s inclusion can boost the top order by his aggression with Babar or Rizwan playing anchorman. Sounds good?” Hameed said on Twitter.

Most recently, Sharjeel featured in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he finished as the highest run-scorer with 296 runs in six matches for the Mirpur Royals, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 49.33 and a strike-rate of 190.96.

