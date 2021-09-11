Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed said veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez should be tried at the number three spot in T20 Internationals.

Hafeez ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

However, his form has cooled significantly since then.

In the T20 series against England, he scored 35 runs in three matches at an average of 11.66.

He followed that up with six runs in the T20 series against the West Indies, where he only batted in one match as the other three were abandoned due to heavy rain.

Hafeez captained the Muzzaffarabad Tigers in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and scored 190 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 110, at an average of 27.14 and a strike-rate of 155.73.

He is currently playing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and has accumulated 179 runs in eight matches, which includes a top score of 70, at an average of 29.83 and a strike-rate of 102.28.

Hameed noted that if Hafeez bats at number three, Fakhar Zaman and Sohaib Maqood can come in and hit big for the last 10 overs.

If we try hafeez batting at 3 and he plays proper cricket, by this at least wickets will b in hand till end and we can go with fakhar and sohaib for power hitting from 10 to 20…. make sense?cricket is funny game not every day baber and riz will score u hv to kp ur all options — Yasir Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) July 19, 2021

“If we try Hafeez batting at 3 and he plays proper cricket, by this at least wickets will be in hand till [the] end and we can go with Fakhar and Sohaib for power-hitting from 10 to 20…. make sense? Cricket is [a] funny game, not every day Babar and Rizwan will score, you have to keep all options,” he said on Twitter.

