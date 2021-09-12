Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed rated 23-year-old batsman Kashif Ali a 9/10 following his outstanding performance in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Kashif was one of the standout players of the tournament and helped the Rawalakot Hawks win the inaugural edition of the KPL.

He finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer with 242 runs in seven matches, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 48.40 and a strike-rate of 174.10.

9 out of 10 — Yasir Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) August 22, 2021

“9 out of 10,” Yasir said on Twitter.

