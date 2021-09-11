Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed said Saud Shakeel is the real deal and not a vibe player.

Saud made his international debut in the three-match ODI series against England and scored 64 runs at an average of 32.

He had a standout performance in the second ODI, where he made 56, which came off 77 balls and included four boundaries.

The 26-year-old was also in excellent form in last season’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 970 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which included three centuries and five fifties, at an average of 57.05.

Technique, sense, playing situation, occupying the crease, release shots, strike rotation, ✔

Saud shakeel is perfect example Players like him should be the bench mark for international selections Not impact and vibe players — Yasir Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) July 10, 2021

“Technique, sense, playing situation, occupying the crease, release shots, strike rotation, Saud Shakeel is [the] perfect example. Players like him should be the benchmark for international selections. Not impact and vibe players,” Hameed said on Twitter.

