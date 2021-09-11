Stick with him, Yasir Hameed on Pakistan player who has a touch of class

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed said Saud Shakeel has a “touch of class” and the national team should “stick with him” going forward.

Saud made his international debut in the three-match ODI series against England and proceeded to accumulate 64 runs at an average of 32.

He did particularly well in the second ODI, where he scored 56, which came off 77 balls and included four boundaries.

The 26-year-old has also been impressive in domestic cricket as in last season’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 970 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which included three centuries and five fifties, at an average of 57.05.

“This lad is one I talked about during my stint in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, touch of class this fellow Saud Shakeel, stick with him,” Hameed said on Twitter.

