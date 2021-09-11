He should be picked in all formats, Yasir Hameed backs selection of incredibly talented Pakistan batsman

Yasir Hameed said Saud Shakeel should be picked in all formats

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed said Saud Shakeel should be picked in all three formats of the game.

Saud made his international debut in the three-match ODI series against England and proceeded to accumulate 64 runs at an average of 32.

He did particularly well in the second ODI, where he scored 56, which came off 77 balls and included four boundaries.

The 26-year-old was also particularly impressive in last season’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he was the second-highest run-scorer with 970 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which included three centuries and five fifties, at an average of 57.05.

In regards to his T20 career, he has accumulated 238 runs in 18 matches, which includes a top score of 54, at an average of 17 and a strike-rate of 127.95.

“Then I’ll select Saud in all formats, for me sense prevails instead of vibes,” Hameed said on Twitter.

