Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed said Saud Shakeel should be picked in all three formats of the game.

Saud made his international debut in the three-match ODI series against England and proceeded to accumulate 64 runs at an average of 32.

He did particularly well in the second ODI, where he scored 56, which came off 77 balls and included four boundaries.

The 26-year-old was also particularly impressive in last season’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he was the second-highest run-scorer with 970 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which included three centuries and five fifties, at an average of 57.05.

In regards to his T20 career, he has accumulated 238 runs in 18 matches, which includes a top score of 54, at an average of 17 and a strike-rate of 127.95.

Then I ll select saud in all formats for me sense prevails instead of vibes 🙂 — Yasir Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) July 10, 2021

“Then I’ll select Saud in all formats, for me sense prevails instead of vibes,” Hameed said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: A player to watch out for, Yasir Hameed on 26-year-old who made 56 in his second ODI

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 10240 ( 81.51 % ) India 751 ( 5.98 % ) England 465 ( 3.7 % ) New Zealand 360 ( 2.87 % ) Australia 74 ( 0.59 % ) West Indies 441 ( 3.51 % ) South Africa 58 ( 0.46 % ) Afghanistan 96 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment Below) 78 ( 0.62 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 10240 ( 81.51 % ) India 751 ( 5.98 % ) England 465 ( 3.7 % ) New Zealand 360 ( 2.87 % ) Australia 74 ( 0.59 % ) West Indies 441 ( 3.51 % ) South Africa 58 ( 0.46 % ) Afghanistan 96 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment Below) 78 ( 0.62 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related