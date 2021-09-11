Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed believes Saud Shakeel is a player to watch out for.

Saud made his international debut in the three-match ODI series against England and proceeded to accumulate 64 runs at an average of 32.

He did particularly well in the second ODI, where he scored 56, which came off 77 balls and included four boundaries.

“A player to watch maybe. Good luck boy Saud Shakeel,” Hameed said on Twitter.

