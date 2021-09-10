Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes Haider Ali should be in the national team as he is young and can hit big shots.

This comes after Haider was not picked in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad, which was announced earlier this week.

Haider has scored 42 runs in two ODIs at an average of 21.

As for T20 Internationals, he has accumulated 256 runs in 15 games, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 19.69 and a strike-rate of 131.95.

In the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), Haider played for the Overseas Warriors and scored 189 runs in five matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 47.25 and a strike-rate of 164.34.

The 20-year-old is currently representing the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), but has failed to have a major impact as he has amassed 67 runs in seven games at an average of 9.57 and a strike-rate of 91.78.

“You have a point. He is young and can hit big shots and also maintains a very good strike-rate. Hence fulfils the criteria on which the current lot has been selected,” Salman said on Twitter.

