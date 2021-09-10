Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said veteran batsman Fawad Alam is showing how valuable experience is.

Fawad has scored four Test centuries since December 2020, with the latest one coming in the two-Test series against the West Indies.

Fawad made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out in the series, and ended up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.

Yet again @iamfawadalam25 shows the experience and it’s value . Top knock 👏👏👏. — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) August 22, 2021

“Yet again Fawad Alam shows the experience and its value,” Salman said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I didn’t open with your dada ji, Pakistan batsman lashes out at fan

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33527 ( 14.37 % ) Babar Azam 166080 ( 71.16 % ) Steve Smith 5470 ( 2.34 % ) Ben Stokes 6776 ( 2.9 % ) Kane Williamson 10511 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 478 ( 0.2 % ) Rashid Khan 1444 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 412 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 6141 ( 2.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 661 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 509 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1373 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33527 ( 14.37 % ) Babar Azam 166080 ( 71.16 % ) Steve Smith 5470 ( 2.34 % ) Ben Stokes 6776 ( 2.9 % ) Kane Williamson 10511 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 478 ( 0.2 % ) Rashid Khan 1444 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 412 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 6141 ( 2.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 661 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 509 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1373 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related