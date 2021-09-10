Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said veteran batsman Fawad Alam is showing how valuable experience is.
Fawad has scored four Test centuries since December 2020, with the latest one coming in the two-Test series against the West Indies.
Fawad made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out in the series, and ended up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.
“Yet again Fawad Alam shows the experience and its value,” Salman said on Twitter.
