Showing the value of experience, Salman Butt on Pakistan player who is performing above everyone’s expectations

Posted on by
Salman Butt said Fawad Alam is showing the value of experience

Salman Butt: “Yet again Fawad Alam shows the experience and its value”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said veteran batsman Fawad Alam is showing how valuable experience is.

Fawad has scored four Test centuries since December 2020, with the latest one coming in the two-Test series against the West Indies.

Fawad made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out in the series, and ended up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.

“Yet again Fawad Alam shows the experience and its value,” Salman said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I didn’t open with your dada ji, Pakistan batsman lashes out at fan

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply