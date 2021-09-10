I didn’t open with your dada ji, Pakistan batsman lashes out at fan

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has lashed out at a fan who said he was too old to be recalled to the national team.

Salman has not played international cricket since he was banned for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

While he made a domestic comeback and was a strong performer over a few seasons, he still didn’t earn a recall.

At 36 years old, the chances of getting back into the side seem slim at best, but he is still clinging on to the hope of making a comeback one day.

But when a fan asked him if he deserved to play at this age, Salman hit back, saying: “I didn’t open with ur Dada ji for Pakistan.”

I didn’t open with ur Dada ji for Pakistan. People elder than me are still playing in Pak team . It’s abt performance and fitness not about age . Something is seriously wrong with mental health of a lot of people . https://t.co/Qgp5wkI9yA — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) August 16, 2021

“I didn’t open with your Dada ji for Pakistan. People elder than me are still playing in [the] Pak team. It’s about performance and fitness not about age. Something is seriously wrong with [the] mental health of a lot of people,” he said on Twitter.

