Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has noted that he has nothing left to prove to anyone and believes no one performed more than him during a specific period in domestic cricket.
Salman has been vying for a recall to the national team, but has been unsuccessful thus far.
He has not played international cricket since he was banned for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.
The 36-year-old noted that from 2016 to 2019, he felt he was the top batsman on the domestic circuit.
You could see my stats from 2016 to 2019 of all formats and how many times my teams have won . Nothing left to prove . In those years tell me who performed more in all formats . Already left it to ALLAH . Thanks for your thoughts anyway . Stay blessed . https://t.co/5QVpXqsDVc
— Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) August 16, 2021
