Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain Salman Butt has made it clear that he has no issue with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Salman has not played international cricket since he was banned for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

While he returned to playing domestic cricket and performed well over the span of a few seasons, it still wasn’t enough to earn him a recall.

The 36-year-old pointed out that he has done all he can to get on the selectors’ radar, but noted it is up to them to select him.

“I have no issues with PCB. I have scored heavily since my return. It’s always up to them. Selection [is] not in my hands,” Salman said on Twitter.

