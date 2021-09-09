Ready for the opportunity to open the batting, former Pakistan captain says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said he is ready to grasp the opportunity to open the batting should it come his way.

Salman has not played international cricket since he was banned for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

While he made a domestic comeback and was a strong performer over a few seasons, he still wasn’t recalled to the national team.

At 36 years old, the chances of getting back into the side seem slim at best, but he is prepared for the challenge should he be given the chance.

Pakistan’s current openers – Imran Butt and Abid Ali – haven’t been consistent enough and failed to have an impact during the recent two-Test series against the West Indies.

Imran scored 49 runs at an average of 12.25, while Abid made 73 runs at an average of 18.25.

Would love that opportunity. ALLAH knows best in any case . https://t.co/BxYOTmfRdv — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) August 16, 2021

“Would love that opportunity. ALLAH knows best in any case,” Salman said on Twitter.

