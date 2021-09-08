Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and opener Salman Butt has called fast bowler Hasan Ali “the man”.

Hasan was in fantastic form during the recent two-Test series against the West Indies.

He took six wickets at an average of 26.33 and also scored 68 runs at an average of 17.

Number 7 it is @RealHa55an the man 💪 — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) August 15, 2021

“Number 7 it is Hasan Ali the man,” Salman said on Twitter.

Pakistan lost the first Test by one wicket, but bounced back to win the second Test by 109 runs, which resulted in the series finishing as a 1-1 draw.

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 9999 ( 81.82 % ) India 709 ( 5.8 % ) England 444 ( 3.63 % ) New Zealand 349 ( 2.86 % ) Australia 70 ( 0.57 % ) West Indies 424 ( 3.47 % ) South Africa 58 ( 0.47 % ) Afghanistan 93 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment Below) 74 ( 0.61 % ) Back

