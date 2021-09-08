Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said current skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan are brilliant.

Azam and Rizwan have consistently got the job done with the bat, especially in limited overs cricket.

Both players recently featured in the Test series against the West Indies and did well.

Azam scored 193 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 48.25.

Rizwan, meanwhile, accumulated 94 runs at an average of 31.33.

“Brilliant Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan,” Salman said on Twitter.

