Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes England batsman Zak Crawley is a special player in the making.
Crawley has represented England in 15 Tests and scored 737 runs, which includes a career-best score of 267, at an average of 28.34.
He has also featured in three ODIs and accumulated 97 runs, which includes a top score of 58 not out, at an average of 48.50.
In the County Championship, the 23-year-old has made four fifties while amassing 449 runs in 10 matches, which includes the ongoing game against Worcestershire, at an average of 29.93.
Zak Crawley looks a special player .
