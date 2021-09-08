Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes England batsman Zak Crawley is a special player in the making.

Crawley has represented England in 15 Tests and scored 737 runs, which includes a career-best score of 267, at an average of 28.34.

He has also featured in three ODIs and accumulated 97 runs, which includes a top score of 58 not out, at an average of 48.50.

In the County Championship, the 23-year-old has made four fifties while amassing 449 runs in 10 matches, which includes the ongoing game against Worcestershire, at an average of 29.93.

Zak Crawley looks a special player . — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) July 8, 2021

“Zak Crawley looks a special player,” Salman said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: One of the classiest batsmen and my favourite, Rashid Latif on graceful and elegant Pakistan player

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 9999 ( 81.82 % ) India 709 ( 5.8 % ) England 444 ( 3.63 % ) New Zealand 349 ( 2.86 % ) Australia 70 ( 0.57 % ) West Indies 424 ( 3.47 % ) South Africa 58 ( 0.47 % ) Afghanistan 93 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment Below) 74 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 9999 ( 81.82 % ) India 709 ( 5.8 % ) England 444 ( 3.63 % ) New Zealand 349 ( 2.86 % ) Australia 70 ( 0.57 % ) West Indies 424 ( 3.47 % ) South Africa 58 ( 0.47 % ) Afghanistan 93 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment Below) 74 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related