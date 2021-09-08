A special player in the making, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt on 23-year-old talent

Salman Butt said Zak Crawley is a special player in the making

Salman Butt: “Zak Crawley looks a special player”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes England batsman Zak Crawley is a special player in the making.

Crawley has represented England in 15 Tests and scored 737 runs, which includes a career-best score of 267, at an average of 28.34.

He has also featured in three ODIs and accumulated 97 runs, which includes a top score of 58 not out, at an average of 48.50.

In the County Championship, the 23-year-old has made four fifties while amassing 449 runs in 10 matches, which includes the ongoing game against Worcestershire, at an average of 29.93.

“Zak Crawley looks a special player,” Salman said on Twitter.

