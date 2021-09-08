The fastest and furious, Salman Butt on 160 kph Pakistan pace demon

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain and opening batsman Salman Butt heaped praise on legendary pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar, calling him the “fastest and furious”.
His comments came when he was wishing Akhtar happy birthday.
Many happy returns of this day to the fastest and furious @shoaib100mph PIAN.
— Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) August 13, 2021
“Many happy returns of [the] day to the fastest and furious Shoaib Akhtar,” he said on Twitter.
Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
As for his T20 International career, the 46-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
The Rawalpindi Express still holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.
