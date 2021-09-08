Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said legendary opener Saeed Anwar was one of the classiest batsmen to play the game.
He also revealed that Anwar, who turned 53 on Monday, is his favourite batsman.
Happy Birthday one of the classiest Batsman and my favourite Saeed Anwer. 🍫🕌🤍💚❤️5️⃣3️⃣*️⃣ pic.twitter.com/cY4Z5Iy1VD
— Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) September 5, 2021
“Happy Birthday [to] one of the classiest [batsmen] and my favourite Saeed Anwar,” he said on Twitter.
Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.
He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.
