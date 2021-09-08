Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said legendary opener Saeed Anwar was one of the classiest batsmen to play the game.

He also revealed that Anwar, who turned 53 on Monday, is his favourite batsman.

Happy Birthday one of the classiest Batsman and my favourite Saeed Anwer. 🍫🕌🤍💚❤️5️⃣3️⃣*️⃣ pic.twitter.com/cY4Z5Iy1VD — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) September 5, 2021

“Happy Birthday [to] one of the classiest [batsmen] and my favourite Saeed Anwar,” he said on Twitter.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 21059 ( 18.73 % ) Waqar Younis 2154 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 6847 ( 6.09 % ) Shahid Afridi 32586 ( 28.99 % ) Imran Khan 21556 ( 19.18 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2492 ( 2.22 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1880 ( 1.67 % ) Hanif Mohammad 312 ( 0.28 % ) Younis Khan 4331 ( 3.85 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1962 ( 1.75 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6760 ( 6.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 8015 ( 7.13 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 866 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1590 ( 1.41 % ) Back

