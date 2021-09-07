Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes Fawad Alam has the best technique out of all the batsmen in the Test team.

Fawad has scored four Test centuries since December 2020, with the latest one coming in the two-Test series agains the West Indies.

Fawad made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out in the series, and ended up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.

On release Fawad Alam left eye at top of the off stump so he can manage outside the off stump deliveries, that’s why he is technically best batsman in Pakistani team. pic.twitter.com/bSYDn6IwhD — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) August 24, 2021

“On release, Fawad Alam’s left eye [is] at [the] top of the off-stump so he can manage outside off-stump deliveries, that’s why he is technically best batsman in [the] Pakistani team,” Latif said on Twitter.

