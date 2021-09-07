Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said Imran Butt and Azhar Ali are both unbalanced on the front foot when batting.

In Imran’s case, Latif pointed out that he is transfering too much weight on his front toe.

As for Azhar, he is doing the same thing, but only on his front heel.

Both Imran and Azhar featured in the recent two-Test series against the West Indies, but failed to have a major impact.

Imran scored 49 runs at an average of 12.25, while Azhar amassed 62 runs at an average of 15.50.

Imran Butt weight transfer too much on front toe and Azhar Ali on his front heel , both top order little dis balanced on front foot that’s why committed early. They should play late with New Ball. Good luck in 2nd innings. #WIvsPAK @DrNaumanNiaz @shoaib100mph @MuhammadWasim77 pic.twitter.com/NbT2XWL1nL — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) August 21, 2021

“Imran Butt weight transfer too much on front toe and Azhar Ali on his front heel, both top order [batsmen] little disbalanced on [the] front foot, that’s why [they] committed early. They should play late with [the] new ball,” Latif said on Twitter.

