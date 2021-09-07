Born for batting, Latif on Pakistan player who is stamping his authority

Rashid Latif: “Born for Batting, Fawad Alam”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said veteran batsman Fawad Alam was “born for batting”.

Fawad has scored four Test centuries since December 2020, with the latest one coming in the two-Test series agains the West Indies.

Fawad made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out in the series, and ended up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.

“Born for Batting, Fawad Alam,” Latif said on Twitter.

Pakistan lost the first Test by one wicket, but bounced back to win the second Test by 109 runs, which resulted in the series finishing as a 1-1 draw.

