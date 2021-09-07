Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said opener Imran Butt needs to improve his technique.

This comes after Latif pointed out a flaw in Imran’s head position when he was batting in the recent Test series against the West Indies.

The 25-year-old struggled to score runs against the men from the Caribbean as he was limited to 49 runs in the two-Test series at an average of 12.25.

IB can improve his technique, Fig-1 on bowler stride his Head position inside 3 stumps but on Fig-2 bowler Back Foot landing IB head position changed quickly and Fig-3 on release his head following the delivery .. for Batters Head Position in most important. Time 46 m~s #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/gOjcr0jybS — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) August 24, 2021

“IB can improve his technique, Fig-1 on bowler stride his head position inside 3 stumps but on Fig-2, bowler back foot landing IB head position changed quickly and Fig-3 on release, his head following the delivery… for batters head position [is] most important,” Latif said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Born for batting, Rashid Latif on Pakistan player who is stamping his authority

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33511 ( 14.37 % ) Babar Azam 165993 ( 71.16 % ) Steve Smith 5468 ( 2.34 % ) Ben Stokes 6772 ( 2.9 % ) Kane Williamson 10502 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 474 ( 0.2 % ) Rashid Khan 1442 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 412 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 6140 ( 2.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 660 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 509 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1372 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33511 ( 14.37 % ) Babar Azam 165993 ( 71.16 % ) Steve Smith 5468 ( 2.34 % ) Ben Stokes 6772 ( 2.9 % ) Kane Williamson 10502 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 474 ( 0.2 % ) Rashid Khan 1442 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 412 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 6140 ( 2.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 660 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 509 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1372 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related