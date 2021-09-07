Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said opener Imran Butt needs to improve his technique.
This comes after Latif pointed out a flaw in Imran’s head position when he was batting in the recent Test series against the West Indies.
The 25-year-old struggled to score runs against the men from the Caribbean as he was limited to 49 runs in the two-Test series at an average of 12.25.
IB can improve his technique, Fig-1 on bowler stride his Head position inside 3 stumps but on Fig-2 bowler Back Foot landing IB head position changed quickly and Fig-3 on release his head following the delivery .. for Batters Head Position in most important. Time 46 m~s #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/gOjcr0jybS
— Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) August 24, 2021

