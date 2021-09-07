He can improve his technique, Latif on Pakistan batsman who didn’t score many runs against West Indies

Rashid Latif said Imran Butt can improve his technique

Rashid Latif on Imran Butt: “IB can improve his technique”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said opener Imran Butt needs to improve his technique.

This comes after Latif pointed out a flaw in Imran’s head position when he was batting in the recent Test series against the West Indies.

The 25-year-old struggled to score runs against the men from the Caribbean as he was limited to 49 runs in the two-Test series at an average of 12.25.

“IB can improve his technique, Fig-1 on bowler stride his head position inside 3 stumps but on Fig-2, bowler back foot landing IB head position changed quickly and Fig-3 on release, his head following the delivery… for batters head position [is] most important,” Latif said on Twitter.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
