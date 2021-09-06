Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Well-known commentator Mike Haysman has questioned why Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam wasn’t picked earlier, saying he is an “extraordinary player”.

Fawad has scored four Test centuries since December 2020, with the latest one coming in the two-Test series agains the West Indies.

Fawad made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out in the series, and ended up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.

Given how well he has done, Haysman mulled over what Fawad could have accomplished in the 11 years he had to wait before getting recalled to the national team.

“What would he have achieved if it wasn’t for his forgotten decade! Fawad Alam is an extraordinary player and a prime example of playing the game instinctively. If your technique is different but sound… turn it into an advantage!” he said on Twitter.

