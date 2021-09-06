Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former West Indies pace bowler Ian Bishop said Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam deserves every run he gets.

Fawad has scored four Test centuries since December 2020, with the latest one coming in the two-Test series agains the West Indies.

Fawad made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out in the series, and ended up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.

“I am taking substance over style; Production over aesthetics any day. Fawad Alam deserves every run and more that the cricketing gods deem necessary for him. 4 centuries in the last 12 months since he returned,” Bishop said on Twitter.

Pakistan lost the first Test by one wicket, but bounced back to win the second Test by 109 runs, which resulted in the series finishing as a 1-1 draw.

