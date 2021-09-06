Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar has made it clear that Sarfaraz Ahmed won’t be sacked as captain as he has “complete faith” in him.

This comes after the Gladiators endured an incredibly disappointing campaign in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where they finished as the bottom of the table after winning just two out of the 10 games they played.

Despite the team’s struggles, Sarfaraz was one of the few bright spots for the Gladiators as he was in excellent form with the bat.

The 34-year-old finished as the sixth-highest run-scorer in PSL 6 with 321 runs in 10 matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 45.85 and a strike-rate of 137.76.

“We have complete faith in Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership and he will continue to lead the side in the future,” Omar told the Daily Express as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

PSL 7 is scheduled to be held in Pakistan from January to February 2022. Lahore and Karachi will host 17 matches each, while the final will be played in Lahore.

