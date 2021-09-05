Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar has revealed that he is eager to get legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi to join the franchise for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afridi is currently part of the Multan Sultans, who won PSL 6, but he could move over to the Gladiators ahead of PSL 7.

“We are hopeful that Shahid Afridi will be part of Quetta Gladiators in HBL PSL 7. We will be really happy if that happens,” Omar told the Daily Express as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Afridi played a key part in the promotion of the Kashmir Premier League. Despite being unfit in the final, he fought hard and led his team to the title.”

PSL 7 is scheduled to be held in Pakistan from January to February 2022. Lahore and Karachi will host 17 matches each, while the final will be played in Lahore.

