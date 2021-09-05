Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq said captain Babar Azam is always in the conversation when people talk about the best batsmen in the world today.
However, he noted that Azam has to be more consistent when it comes to scoring centuries.
In Test cricket, Azam’s last hundred came against Bangladesh in February 2020 when he made a career-best 143.
In the recent two-Test series against the West Indies, Azam made scores of 30, 55, 75 and 33.
Overall, he accumulated 193 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 48.25.
“He is always in the conversation for the top batsmen in the world and I don’t think he should give such a big gap in between scoring hundreds,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
