No big knocks recently, Inzamam on Pakistan player who is a gun batsman

Inzamam-ul-Haq said Babar Azam has no big knocks recently

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said current skipper Babar Azam hasn’t made any big knocks as of late.

In the recent two-Test series against the West Indies, Azam made scores of 30, 55, 75 and 33.

Overall, he accumulated 193 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 48.25.

Despite this, Inzamam is disappointed that Azam hasn’t been able to convert his strong starts into triple figure scores.

“He hasn’t scored any big knocks recently,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the first Test by one wicket, but hit back to win the second Test by 109 runs, which resulted in the series finishing as a 1-1 draw.

