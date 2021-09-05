Learn from him, Inzamam on Pakistan batsman who is a shining example

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has urged batsmen at all levels to learn from Fawad Alam.

Specifically, Inzamam said they should focus on the way Fawad gets himself settled at the crease before going on to make a century.

Fawad has scored four Test centuries since December 2020, with the latest one coming in the two-Test series agains the West Indies.

Fawad made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out in the series, and ended up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.

“Others should also learn from him that when you settle in, you go for the hundred,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the first Test by one wicket, but bounced back to win the second Test by 109 runs, which resulted in the series finishing as a 1-1 draw.

