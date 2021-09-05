Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said it’s a “great thing” that Fawad Alam goes for bigger knocks instead of being satisfied with fifties or sixties.

Fawad has scored four Test centuries since December 2020, with the latest one coming in the two-Test series agains the West Indies.

Fawad made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out in the series, and ended up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.

“He goes for the big knocks rather than smaller knocks like fifties or sixties. This is a great thing,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the first Test by one wicket, but rebounded to win the second Test by 109 runs, which resulted in the series finishing as a 1-1 draw.

