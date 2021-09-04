Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said Fawad Alam has a knack of making it count when he gets settled at the crease.

Inzamam’s comments come after Fawad was in sublime form in the recent Test series against the West Indies.

Fawad made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out in the series, and ended up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.

Including his hundred against the West Indies, Fawad has now amassed four Test centuries since December 2020.

“He has the quality of making it count when he settles in,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the first Test by one wicket, but came storming back to win the second Test by 109 runs, which resulted in the series finishing as a 1-1 draw.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33444 ( 14.4 % ) Babar Azam 165223 ( 71.13 % ) Steve Smith 5454 ( 2.35 % ) Ben Stokes 6756 ( 2.91 % ) Kane Williamson 10450 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 444 ( 0.19 % ) Rashid Khan 1435 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 410 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 6118 ( 2.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 660 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 508 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1370 ( 0.59 % )

