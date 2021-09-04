Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said current skipper Babar Azam and veteran batsman Fawad Alam are showing their quality.

Inzamam noted that the duo have been excelling against any opposition Pakistan have played and in all conditions as well.

Azam and Fawad recently played in the two-Test series against the West Indies, which ended as a 1-1 draw, and did exceptionally well.

Azam amassed 193 runs in the series, which included two fifties, at an average of 48.25.

As for Fawad, he made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out, finishing with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.

“Regardless of the opposition or the conditions, coming in during such a pressure situation is always difficult. To score in such a situation shows the quality of the player,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: They are playing really well, Inzamam-ul-Haq on two Pakistan players who can score a lot of runs

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33444 ( 14.4 % ) Babar Azam 165223 ( 71.13 % ) Steve Smith 5454 ( 2.35 % ) Ben Stokes 6756 ( 2.91 % ) Kane Williamson 10450 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 444 ( 0.19 % ) Rashid Khan 1435 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 410 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 6118 ( 2.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 660 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 508 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1370 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33444 ( 14.4 % ) Babar Azam 165223 ( 71.13 % ) Steve Smith 5454 ( 2.35 % ) Ben Stokes 6756 ( 2.91 % ) Kane Williamson 10450 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 444 ( 0.19 % ) Rashid Khan 1435 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 410 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 6118 ( 2.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 660 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 508 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1370 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related