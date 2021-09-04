Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has been really impressed with batsman Fawad Alam, saying he has made the most of his comeback.

Fawad had to wait 11 years before finally getting recalled to the Test team.

Since then, he has been in red-hot form and has been racking up Test centuries one after another.

In the recent two-Test series against the West Indies, Fawad made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out, finishing with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.

“He has been performing really well since getting a chance to come back,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the first Test by one wicket, but rebounded to win the second Test by 109 runs, which resulted in the series finishing as a 1-1 draw.

