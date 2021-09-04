Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq said captain Babar Azam and batsman Fawad Alam are playing “really well” right now.

This comes after the duo put up strong performances in the recent two-Test series against the West Indies.

Azam was Pakistan’s highest run-scorer in the series as he accumulated 193 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 48.25.

As for Fawad, he made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out, ending up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.

“Babar Azam and Fawad Alam played really well,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the first Test by one wicket, but bounced back to win the second Test by 109 runs, which resulted in the series finishing as a 1-1 draw.

