Shoaib Akhtar: “He sincerely plays for Pakistan despite being out of the side for 11 years. Hats off to him”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan icon Shoaib Akhtar heaped praise on veteran batsman Fawad Alam, saying “hats off to him”.
His comments come after Fawad starred in the two-Test series against the West Indies.
He made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out, ending up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.
“He sincerely plays for Pakistan despite being out of the side for 11 years. Hats off to him,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan lost the first Test by one wicket, but hit back to win the second Test by 109 runs, which resulted in the series finishing as a 1-1 draw.
