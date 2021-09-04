Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said Fawad Alam is making hundreds at an incredibly quick rate.
Fawad has scored four Test centuries since December 2020, with the latest one coming in the two-Test series agains the West Indies.
Fawad made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out in the series, and ended up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.
“He is making hundreds at a very fast rate,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan lost the first Test by one wicket, but hit back to win the second Test by 109 runs, which resulted in the series finishing as a 1-1 draw.
