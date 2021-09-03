Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim said he still doesn’t know why he was dropped from the ODI squad.

Imad’s last game in the format came in November 2020 and since then, he has fallen out of favour with the national selectors.

Determined to regain his spot, the 32-year-old is ready to put in the hard yards at the domestic level.

“I have only played two or three ODIs since the 2019 World Cup and I don’t know why I was dropped from the side,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “But that’s the decision of the selectors, coaches and captain and I have to accept it.

“Although, I will continue playing domestic cricket [List A] and perform to the best of my ability.”

Imad recently captained the Overseas Warriors in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), but failed to impress.

He took two wickets in six matches at an average of 75.50 and scored 60 runs at an average of 12.

